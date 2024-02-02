J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $110.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,269,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 49,689 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Williams Companies worth $110,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WMB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.59. 1,744,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,354,782. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 80.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

