J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $134.56 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 586,180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,558,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Pioneer Natural Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PXD stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.18. 1,251,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.40. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.