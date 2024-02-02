J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 125,943 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,943 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.7% of J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $257,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,458. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.39 and a 52-week high of $271.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

