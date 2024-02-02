J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 127,983 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,102,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127,983 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.1% of J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco QQQ worth $395,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $429.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,754,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,988,598. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $429.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

