J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 374,486 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,494,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,486 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of RTX worth $107,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

RTX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.13. 3,161,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,609,926. The stock has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

