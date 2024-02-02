Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JHG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.96. 808,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,124. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JHG. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. CLSA upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,104,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after acquiring an additional 947,319 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth about $17,923,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.