Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Trading Down 1.3%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.32. Approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Japan Tobacco Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

