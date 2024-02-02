Jean-Pierre Sommadossi Sells 56,910 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) CEO Jean-Pierre Sommadossi sold 56,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $219,103.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,557 shares in the company, valued at $448,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AVIR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. 532,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,971. The stock has a market cap of $343.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,301 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 171,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 47,671 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 5,462,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 662,079 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 351.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.