Jon Christianson Sells 356 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) President Jon Christianson sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $21,071.64. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 71,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,327.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Jon Christianson sold 423 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $25,434.99.

On Friday, January 12th, Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Monday, January 1st, Jon Christianson sold 341 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $18,591.32.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $121,540.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $240,440.00.

Palomar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLMR traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $58.59. 60,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.15. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $64.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Palomar by 7,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Palomar by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Palomar by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

