JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Down 0.9%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.04 and last traded at $46.16. Approximately 261,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 236,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAGG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,744,000.

