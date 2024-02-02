JSF Financial LLC Invests $709,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,563,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.45.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.0 %

AVGO stock traded up $24.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,224.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,650,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,946. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,087.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $949.96. The company has a market capitalization of $573.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.10 and a 1-year high of $1,284.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

