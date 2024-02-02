JUNO (JUNO) Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. JUNO has a market capitalization of $28.05 million and $126,264.30 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUNO has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUNO Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

