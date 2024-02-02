Kava (KAVA) Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001637 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $764.84 million and $12.82 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00083759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00030055 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00021313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,778 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

