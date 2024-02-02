KickToken (KICK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.07 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $2.07 million and $167.45 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00016746 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00017872 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,171.91 or 0.99937883 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010783 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.79 or 0.00182378 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000055 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01696514 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $256.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

