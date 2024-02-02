Kimberly K. Nelson Sells 12,907 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $2,315,644.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,251 shares in the company, valued at $28,212,401.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SPSC traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.85. 211,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,397. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.05 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $198.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.53 and a 200 day moving average of $176.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,858,000 after purchasing an additional 49,604 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,132,000 after buying an additional 150,330 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,213,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,687,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.17.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

