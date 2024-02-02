KOK One Day Volume Reaches $306,567.52 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $306,567.52 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00016746 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00017872 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,171.91 or 0.99937883 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010783 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.79 or 0.00182378 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000055 BTC.

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00645073 USD and is down -6.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $257,877.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

