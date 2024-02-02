Komodo (KMD) Hits Market Capitalization of $33.36 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000570 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $33.36 million and $1.04 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00053155 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00050875 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00018467 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.