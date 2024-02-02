Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lazard from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Get Lazard alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LAZ

Lazard Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LAZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 951,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.90. Lazard has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $825.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.56 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lazard will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 214,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the second quarter valued at about $68,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.