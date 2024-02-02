LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.140–0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $832.0 million-$842.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $846.3 million.

LCI Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:LCII traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.63. 22,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. LCI Industries has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $137.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.54.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.36). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $959.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.50%.

LCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered LCI Industries from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered LCI Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson lowered LCI Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at LCI Industries

In other LCI Industries news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

