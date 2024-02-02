Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Liberty Latin America Trading Down 5.0 %
LILAK stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. 693,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,259. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $9.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.20.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
