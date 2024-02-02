Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 5.0 %

LILAK stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. 693,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,259. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $9.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

About Liberty Latin America

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 102.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 543.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.