Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Down 6.1%

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.88. Approximately 312,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 544,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

LTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Life Time Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 34,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $502,056.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,056.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Life Time Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Life Time Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Life Time Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after acquiring an additional 74,470 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

