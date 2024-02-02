Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Increased to C$93.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.45% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linamar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$82.20.
Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.24. Linamar had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 9.2005772 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Linamar
In other Linamar news, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$57.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,894,500.00. In other Linamar news, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$57.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,894,500.00. Also, insider Elliot Burger acquired 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$57.39 per share, with a total value of C$38,853.03. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,983 shares of company stock worth $3,011,263. Company insiders own 35.92% of the company’s stock.
About Linamar
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.
