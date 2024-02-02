Lisk (LSK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $197.86 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $197.86 million and $25.56 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00003215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002330 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001656 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001995 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002061 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

