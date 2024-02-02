Litecoin Cash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $107.87 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.70 million and $107.87 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 796,982,669 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 796,952,762.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00777623 USD and is up 12.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $241.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
