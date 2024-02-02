Litecoin (LTC) Market Cap Hits $5.06 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $68.17 or 0.00157807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.06 billion and approximately $201.34 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009321 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,162,700 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

