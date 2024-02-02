LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $180.17

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.17 ($2.29) and traded as high as GBX 195.20 ($2.48). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 193.70 ($2.46), with a volume of 2,913,287 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 188.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 180.32. The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,010.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is -5,263.16%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

