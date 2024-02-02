Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Stock Price Up 52.8%

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 52.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 23,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
Magellan Gold Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.
About Magellan Gold
Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho. The company's flagship project is 100% owned Center Star Gold Mine that consists of 31 unpatented lode claims totaling 620 acres located near Elk City, Idaho.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Magellan Gold
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.