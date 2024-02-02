Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Makita had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.
Makita Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MKTAY opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65. Makita has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.
Makita Company Profile
