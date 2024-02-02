Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Makita had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

Makita Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MKTAY opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65. Makita has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

