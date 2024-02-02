Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.20

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 8000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Man Wah Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Man Wah alerts:

Man Wah Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.3382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.22.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.