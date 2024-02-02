ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.880-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas restated an underperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

MAN stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.80. 21,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,564. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $92.43. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.90.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. ManpowerGroup's quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 176.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 671.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Stories

