MARBLEX (MBX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $68.77 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001513 BTC on major exchanges. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $68.77 million and $1.45 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MARBLEX has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,967,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,196,221 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,967,594 with 104,785,965.05565295 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.65549238 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,430,129.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

