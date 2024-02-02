MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11, RTT News reports. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $218.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.84 and a 200 day moving average of $246.28.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MarketAxess

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.