Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Match Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. Match Group has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 107,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,928,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,106,000 after acquiring an additional 90,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

