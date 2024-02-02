Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.53

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 1270762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.
Mega Uranium Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$189.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.35.
Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Mega Uranium
Mega Uranium Company Profile
Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.
