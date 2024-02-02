Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.53

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 1270762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Mega Uranium Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$189.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.35.

Get Mega Uranium alerts:

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mega Uranium

Mega Uranium Company Profile

In related news, Director Arni Thomas Johannson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$38,700.00. In related news, Director Arni Thomas Johannson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$38,700.00. Also, Director Larry Goldberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$41,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mega Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.