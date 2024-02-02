Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.44 to $8.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.7 billion to $64.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.47 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.440-8.590 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $126.41. 9,728,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,398,909. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $127.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.68. The company has a market cap of $320.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.30.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

