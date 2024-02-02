Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Methanex from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Methanex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of Methanex stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $46.46. 174,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,537. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average is $43.61. Methanex has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $54.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Methanex by 1,158.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Methanex by 90.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

