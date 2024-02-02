MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.08

Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.08 and last traded at $65.22, with a volume of 182883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MGE Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average is $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.11 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.13%.

Institutional Trading of MGE Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MGE Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $833,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,910,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,042,000 after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

See Also

