Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Has $22.63 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VTI traded up $2.66 on Friday, reaching $245.76. 2,940,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546,795. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $245.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.23. The company has a market cap of $346.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

