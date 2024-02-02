Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,931 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.96. 23,520,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,473,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

