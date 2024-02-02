Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 26.23%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Modine Manufacturing updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of MOD opened at $71.00 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,791,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,400 shares of company stock worth $4,456,856 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,350,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 42,532 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOD. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.