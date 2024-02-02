Moonbeam Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000825 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $294.39 million and $5.24 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00085094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00028974 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,104,202,390 coins and its circulating supply is 826,505,912 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

