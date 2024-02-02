Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH) Trading 0.4% Higher

Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 9,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 567% from the average daily volume of 1,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of -1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63.

Get Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Free Report) by 200.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,291 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 11.37% of Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (CSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US-listed pre-combination special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) through the use of common stock, warrants and rights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.