MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Major Shareholder Cano Health, Inc. Sells 53,279 Shares of Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 53,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $58,606.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,706,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,276,986.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

On Friday, February 2nd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,219 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $44,104.33.

On Monday, January 29th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 43,972 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $53,206.12.

On Friday, January 26th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 121,689 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $144,809.91.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 72,265 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $86,718.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 1,125,549 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $1,564,513.11.

On Thursday, January 18th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 16,733 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $21,585.57.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 5,016 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $6,570.96.

On Friday, January 12th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 29,969 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $45,253.19.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 38,141 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $64,458.29.

On Monday, January 8th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 51,891 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $99,630.72.

MSP Recovery Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ LIFW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.07. 219,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery ( NASDAQ:LIFW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $68.00 by ($69.06). MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 268.17%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSP Recovery during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.