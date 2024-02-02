MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Major Shareholder Sells $44,104.33 in Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,219 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $44,104.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,593,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,517.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, Cano Health, Inc. sold 53,279 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $58,606.90.

On Monday, January 29th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 43,972 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $53,206.12.

On Friday, January 26th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 121,689 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $144,809.91.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 72,265 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $86,718.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 1,125,549 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $1,564,513.11.

On Thursday, January 18th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 16,733 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $21,585.57.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 5,016 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $6,570.96.

On Friday, January 12th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 29,969 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $45,253.19.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 38,141 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $64,458.29.

On Monday, January 8th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 51,891 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $99,630.72.

MSP Recovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIFW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 219,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,670. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery ( NASDAQ:LIFW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $68.00 by ($69.06). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 268.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSP Recovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

