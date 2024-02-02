MXC 1-Day Volume Hits $3.43 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. MXC has a market capitalization of $46.40 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MXC has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One MXC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MXC

MXC (MXC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,371 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,931,600 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxc. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. MXC has a current supply of 2,642,132,371.4. The last known price of MXC is 0.00855496 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $3,953,640.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

