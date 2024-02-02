Nautilus Marine Services (LON:NAUT) Trading Up 5.9%

Nautilus Marine Services PLC (LON:NAUT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). 388,002 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 187,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).
Nautilus Marine Services Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33. The company has a market capitalization of £416,894.46 and a PE ratio of -0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.79.
Nautilus Marine Services Company Profile
Nautilus Marine Services PLC focuses on identifying and assessing opportunities to purchase assets in the offshore service industry. The company holds Bolivar and Bocachico association contracts in the Magdalena Valley of Colombia. It also provides offshore services, including diving and inspection in the Gulf of Mexico.
