Navcoin (NAV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $26,448.38

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $26,448.38 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

