NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.00

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday. The stock traded as high as $66.00 and last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.82.

NEC Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.52.

NEC Company Profile

NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

