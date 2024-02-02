Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,398. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRO. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $32,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

