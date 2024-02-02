Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,398. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.74.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
