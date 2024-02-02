Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Sells $380,847.83 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $380,847.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,652,829.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Charles Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ NBIX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.74. 395,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,034. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $143.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average is $115.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20,418.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

